3,668 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 191,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 36,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,387. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

