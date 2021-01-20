3,781 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 417,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 363,178 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 303,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.