3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

