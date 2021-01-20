3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

3Pea International Inc (OTCMKTS:TPNL)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 280,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 341,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

About 3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

