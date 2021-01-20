$4.49 EPS Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $4.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.67.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. 7,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,625. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. CWM LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

