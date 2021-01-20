4,320 Shares in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 99,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,551,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $79.59.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

