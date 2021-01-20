4,639 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.