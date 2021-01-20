$47.73 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $47.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the highest is $47.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $197.51 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $204.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRNO traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $56.63. 16,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.