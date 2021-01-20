4,975 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Shares of APPS opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 193.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.