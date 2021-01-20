5,174 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Yale University purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $259.00. 26,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,621. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

