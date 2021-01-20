5,450 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

