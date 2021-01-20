$556.25 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $556.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the lowest is $545.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $462.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,374,074 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $357.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

