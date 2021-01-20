6,102 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 276,998 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

