$64.15 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) will announce sales of $64.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $64.29 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust reported sales of $113.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report full year sales of $289.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.84 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $335.82 million, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $350.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,797 shares of company stock valued at $288,893. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $848.85 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $895.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $734.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.06.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

