6,778 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

