69,930 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,084,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,140 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,824 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.