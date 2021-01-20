70,380 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 7,636,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

