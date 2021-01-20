7,227 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

