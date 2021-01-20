733 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 733 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

