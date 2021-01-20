7,372 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 24,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $174.06. 148,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,530. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

