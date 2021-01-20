$746.48 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $746.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.95 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $729.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million.

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

SIGI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. 201,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

