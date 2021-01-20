7,806 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.95. 123,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,501. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

