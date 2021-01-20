800 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

