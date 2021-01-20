854 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,458. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.