8,900 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

HSII opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

