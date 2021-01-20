$9.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $9.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.17 billion and the highest is $9.75 billion. American Express posted sales of $11.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $36.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $36.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.43 billion to $41.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

