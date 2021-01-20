$9.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $9.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.17 billion and the highest is $9.75 billion. American Express posted sales of $11.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $36.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $36.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.43 billion to $41.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.