$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report $9.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $10.16 million. The Alkaline Water reported sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $49.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

