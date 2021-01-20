9,642 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

