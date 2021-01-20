$99.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $99.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the lowest is $97.72 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $101.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $372.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.27 million to $373.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $397.04 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 155,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

