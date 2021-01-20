AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 73.40 ($0.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get AA plc (AA.L) alerts:

Shares of AA stock remained flat at $GBX 34.80 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,501,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,427. AA plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.44 ($0.74). The firm has a market cap of £217.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.83.

AA plc (AA.L) Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AA plc (AA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA plc (AA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.