Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sco Capital Partners Llc Sells 31,600 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sco Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

