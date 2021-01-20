Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

