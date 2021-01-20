Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.