Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.25.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.