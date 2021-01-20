ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $2,612,719 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

