Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.85.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $136.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.