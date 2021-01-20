Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ACN opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706,990 shares of company stock worth $152,811,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

