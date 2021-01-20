Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706,990 shares of company stock worth $152,811,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Accenture by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

