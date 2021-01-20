Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 13% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) traded up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.38. 2,795,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,004,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

ARAY has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,049.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Accuray by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accuray by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Accuray by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Accuray by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

