Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Down 10.9%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.86. 1,382,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,911,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

ACER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

