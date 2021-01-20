Actinium (ACM) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Actinium has a market cap of $194,041.36 and approximately $771,788.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,838,300 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

