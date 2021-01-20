Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($60.79) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

Several analysts have commented on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

