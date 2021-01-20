Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 9,879 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,707 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $16,648.05.

On Monday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

