Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

