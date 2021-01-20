Addenda Capital Inc. Invests $305,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $4,920,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $15,880,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $7,205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $4,002,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $5,795,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

