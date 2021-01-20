Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $123.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.