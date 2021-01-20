Adecco Group’s (AHEXY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

