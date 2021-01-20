Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 4.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

ADBE opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.96 and a 200-day moving average of $474.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

