Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

