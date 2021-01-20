Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 42,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $456.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.96 and a 200 day moving average of $474.61. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

